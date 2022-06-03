Zimbabwe Embassy Verifies Nationality of SA Crash Victims

The Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa has dispatched a team to Limpopo province to verify the nationality of five people who were killed when a Harare-bound bus overturned near Makhado town on Wednesday evening.

It is reported that the driver of the Chihwa bus that was travelling from Cape Town to Harare lost control along the N1 highway and it overturned killing five people on the spot.

Twenty of the passengers were critically injured, while 41 escaped with minor wounds and have been treated and discharged.

The country's Consul-General to Johannesburg, Mrs Melody Chaurura said the team will among other things assist with the identification of the deceased, verification of documents, and tracing of the deceased's relatives.

In addition, she said, they will also coordinate the repatriation process in consultation with South African government authorities, particularly SAPS, Road Accident Fund (RAF) and the Department of Health.

"According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the accident occurred when the Chihwa Bus Company bus travelling from Cape Town overturned on the N1 North around Louis Trichardt in Limpopo," said Mrs Chaurura.

"The bus was reportedly carrying 66 passengers. Sadly, five of them lost their lives, while 61 were injured. Twenty of them are in a critical condition, and 41 passengers were treated and discharged from the hospital."

The Consul-General said the critically injured passengers were receiving treatment at various medical facilities in Louis Trichardt.

She said the team will also visit those in the hospital with a view to extending help in all possible ways.

Mrs Chaurura said the Consulate will issue further updates on the situation on the ground in due course.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families during this difficult time.

"We also wish those who have been injured a speedy recovery. As usual, the Consulate stands ready to work closely with the affected families and to offer full support in all possible ways."