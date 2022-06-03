Zimbabwe: Cde Mohadi in Chinhoyi for Clean-Up Campaign

3 June 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

ZANU-PF's Vice President and Second Secretary, Cde Kembo Mohadi has arrived in Chinhoyi for the provincial clean-up campaign exercise.

Cde Mohadi who was welcomed at Chinhoyi Municipality's Cooksey Hall by various Cabinet Ministers, party and government leaders, is expected to lead the campaign exercise at Pfungwa Dzakanaka Shopping Centre in Ward 6.

In line with greening the urban areas, Cde Mohadi has planted a Kenyan croton tree at the council's civic centre whose benefits include shading.

Present at the event was the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza and Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprise and Community Development Deputy Minister, Jeniffer Mhlanga.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X