Zimbabwe: Cde Mohadi in Chinhoyi for Clean-Up Campaign

ZANU-PF's Vice President and Second Secretary, Cde Kembo Mohadi has arrived in Chinhoyi for the provincial clean-up campaign exercise.

Cde Mohadi who was welcomed at Chinhoyi Municipality's Cooksey Hall by various Cabinet Ministers, party and government leaders, is expected to lead the campaign exercise at Pfungwa Dzakanaka Shopping Centre in Ward 6.

In line with greening the urban areas, Cde Mohadi has planted a Kenyan croton tree at the council's civic centre whose benefits include shading.

Present at the event was the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza and Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprise and Community Development Deputy Minister, Jeniffer Mhlanga.