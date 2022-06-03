Zimbabwe: 'Chanakira Brought Discipline to Civil Service'

THE Government architecture needed for the attainment of Vision 2030 will miss the acumen, leadership and guidance at civil service level of the late National Hero, Major-General Godfrey Chanakira, Cabinet Ministers have said.

At the time of his death, Maj-Gen Chanakira was Permanent Secretary in the Office of Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and played a critical role in directing Government policy to the civil service.

Maj-Gen Chanakira was commended for bringing military discipline to the civil service.

He inculcated strong values such as discipline, time consciousness, dedication to duty, fulfilment of obligations, respect and selfless service among other positive attributes.

Maj-Gen Chanakira was influential in administering and implementing the set Government policy in the civil service, playing a key role to help Zimbabwe achieve its national goals.

He was particularly prominent in driving the administration of the country's road rehabilitation programme as well as the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I worked with General Chanakira in a very productive way," said Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira.

"General Chanakira was quiet, but his mind was very loud and was very logical. We were able to resolve a lot of assignments that we were given by the Presidium. I believe God has a reason to take his people, but it's a very big loss to us."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prof Murwira said the late national hero "was working in the emergency road rehabilitation programme in a very logical way".

"He was helping us with issues of fighting against Covid-19 in a logical and cool way, with a cool head but with purpose," said Prof Murwira.

Zimbabwe has won international plaudits for the way it has responded to the global Covid-19, and the rehabilitation of the country's roads has been a marvel for many even rabid critics.

Those in Government have conceded that Maj-Gen Chanakira had a positive foothold in these government initiatives.

Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo, also commended the contribution of Maj-Gen Chanakira in the public service.

"Cde Chanakira brought to the civil service military discipline, punctuality, dedication to duty and also he was chairing very crucial meetings that will shape this country.

"When you see the roads that were being rehabilitated, the rehabilitation of water points, agricultural programmes that were being undertaken, all these at civil service level were being chaired by General Chanakira," said Minister Moyo.

"So his influence in a sober way, in a polite way, was being felt across all ministries, and no permanent secretary would have any derogatory words against Cde Chanakira.

"He chaired firmly, he chaired with knowledge and you could see that we were moving in a direction that was being led by a disciplined cadre".

The family of the late national hero thanked Government for giving Maj-Gen Chanakira a befitting send-off.

Mr Austin Muzivi said he had been a unifier in the family who played a key role in ensuring they enjoyed a decent life.