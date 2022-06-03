Zimbabwe: Muzarabani Back to Bolster Chevrons Squad

ZIMBABWE'S leading bowler Blessing Muzarabani yesterday headlined the 15-member One Day International cricket team to go on a mission to prop up the nation's chances in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League against Afghanistan beginning this weekend.

Muzarabani, who has been away for the past two months after signing for Andy Flowers' Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Super League as a net bowler during the recent IPL, has returned to the fold to bolster the attack.

The towering Highfield-born cricketer boasts of 39 wickets in 30 ODI games and is currently the country's top ranked bowler on the ICC ODI Player rankings.

Zimbabwe Cricket also indicated in a statement released yesterday that uncapped Tanaka Chivanga could have his opportunity during the upcoming three-match ODI series beginning tomorrow. The team is led by Craig Ervine.

"Blessing Muzarabani, who was at the Indian Premier League since March, is back to lead the home team's pace attack.

"Led by captain Craig Ervine, the side includes 11 of the players who were part of the squad for Zimbabwe's last ODI series, away to Sri Lanka in January.

"Among those missing out are Sean Williams who is still attending to personal matters after Zimbabwe Cricket granted him compassionate leave.

"Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza have been ruled out as they are yet to fully recover from lower back and right shoulder injuries respectively, while Tino Mutombodzi has not made the cut this time round.

"Donald Tiripano and Ainsley Ndlovu have bounced back, with Dion Myers, and Tanaka Chivanga also getting the nod for the Afghanistan challenge.

"The three ODI matches are scheduled for 4, 6 and 9 June 2022 at Harare Sports Club -- play is set to start at 0915 hours local time.

"The series is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for qualification for the 2023 edition of the 50-over ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to be staged in India," said ZC in a statement.

The Super League points are key for Zimbabwe for now. The Chevrons are currently second from the bottom of the 13-team table after playing 12 games and raking up 35 points, from three wins.

Afghanistan are in fifth place with 70 points. They have had a bright campaign after winning seven of the nine games played to date.

Each team earns 10 points for a win, five for a tie/ no result/ abandoned match, and zero for a loss.

The top eight teams will get a direct entry to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The remaining teams will have to play in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier along with five associate teams.

Two teams from the qualifying tournament will then progress to the World Cup. India automatically qualified on the account of being the tournament hosts. Zimbabwe still have slim hopes of making the top eight. After the ODI series against Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will play three more T20Is between June 11 and 14. The T20I games will count towards the ICC T20I Rankings.

The T20Is will also serve as part of Zimbabwe's final preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, which is one of two global tournaments that form the final stage of the qualification process for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 to be staged in Australia.

Zimbabwe will host the eight-team qualifying tournament in July.

Zimbabwe ODI squad for Afghanistan series:

Craig Ervine (captain), Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Chivanga Tanaka, Jongwe Luke, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Ndlovu Ainsley, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Tiripano Donald

ODI Series schedule:

Saturday - 1st ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare

Monday - 2nd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare

Thursday - 3rd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare