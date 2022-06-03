Zimbabwe: Full Field for Ok Grand Challenge

THE OK Grand Challenge at Borrowdale Park will see all the 18 runners taking to the field as there were no scratchings after the final acceptances on Tuesday.

The grade two race will be run over 1 800metres tomorrow afternoon with a full field of 18 runners. Varnica and Tulip Way, from the Debra Swanson yard, will not be part of the field as they remain reserves.

Stake money for the race was also increased to US$70 000 up from US$50 000, making the OK Grand Challenge the country's richest race.

With the last race meeting, the Zimbabwe Derby cancelled due to shortage of runners, minor races on OK Grand Challenge received a welcome boost in stakes and have reasonable fields.

There will be seven races lined up on the day with the first race taking off at 10:45am while the main race is at 2:50pm.

True Beauty, who recently won the Castle Tankard, will be favourite for the OK Grand Challenge but have to contend with a full field this time around.

After beating Only Him and Holy Land by 0.75 and 1.50 lengths respectively during the Castle Tankard, the Thomas Mason-owned True Beauty received 3kg from Holy Land, while Only Him was receiving 1kg from the older horse.

Holy Land may prefer the 1800m trip and there has been a significant turnaround in the weights.

In tomorrow's race, Holy Land will only give True Beauty half a kilogramme, while Only Him will give Holy Land 0.5 kg.

OK Grand Challenge Final Field

What A Dandy (Debra Swanson), Lily Blue (Bridget Stido) Captain of Tortuga (Bridget Stido), Finchatton (Gokhan Terzi), Only Him (Bridget Stido) Holy Land (Vanessa Birke), True Beauty (Thomas Mason), Daffiq (Vanessa Birke),MR Greenlight (Vanessa Birke), Wantage ( Bridget Stido), Armstrong (Vanessa Birke), Bugatti Blue (Debra Swanson), Edward The Seventh (Gokhan Terzi), Seven Seas (Gokhan Terzi), Love The View (Thomas Mason) Citrusdal (Bridget Stido), Mind Master (Vanessa Birke), Obscure (Bridget Stido).