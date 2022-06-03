Zimbabwe: Motsepe Salutes Chiyangwa

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has applauded former ZIFA and COSAFA president Phillip Chiyangwa for steering the regional football ship with distinction during his just-ended stint.

Chiyangwa, who was president of COSAFA from 2016, quit the organisation last month to focus on personal business at home in Zimbabwe.

He opted not stand for a second term at the elective general assembly held in Windhoek about three weeks back.

COSAFA has overseen tremendous growth in the number of tournaments staged during his five years at the helm.

His work has not escaped notice of Motsepe who wrote a personalised note to express his appreciation.

"My dear brother Phillip," wrote Motsepe. "Allow me firstly to thank you for the outstanding work you did as president of COSAFA and the leadership you provided in developing football in COSAFA and on the African continent.

"I was hoping to see you in Namibia so that I could personally express my gratitude to you. I had a good discussion with President Mnangagwa in Davos, Switzerland during the World Economic Forum, and we also spoke about the historical and emotional history between the people of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

"You and I must continue to build and expand on the history of mutual loyalty and trust for the benefit of the people in our two countries and on the African continent.

"I look forward to seeing you either when you next visit Johannesburg or during my visit to Zimbabwe in the not-too-distant future.

"I wish you and your family everything of the very best," wrote Motsepe. Chiyangwa was elected president of COSAFA in December, 2016, after standing unopposed, at the organisation's annual meeting in South Africa. He took over from Suketu Patel, who elected not to stand, after completing two terms in office.

Chiyangwa was replaced by Artur de Almeida Silva from Angola, who was elected unopposed to lead the regional bloc for the next four years at the organisation's general assembly held in Windoek last month.