Zimbabwe: President to Lead Clean-Up Campaign in Vic Falls

3 June 2022
The Herald (Harare)

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today lead a clean-up campaign in Victoria Falls.

Clean up Zimbabwe is part of the Clean up the World Campaign held worldwide annually and its purpose is to empower communities to clean, fix up and conserve their natural environment.

Environment Africa is one of the founding members of Clean up the World Campaign and has co-ordinated clean-ups in Zimbabwe, Malawi and Zambia since 1997.

Today's clean-up campaign will also be carried out across the country as part of Government's efforts to build a sustainable environment management and waste disposal culture as envisaged in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will lead a clean-up campaign in Dema, with the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mangaliso Ndlovu.

The country's largest integrated media house, Zimbabwe Newspapers (Pvt) Limited (Zimpapers), is also expected to lead a clean-up campaign in Greendale's Kamfinsa shopping centre.

The Government set aside the last Friday of every month for clean up campaigns.

