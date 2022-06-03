Kenya: Kisumu Poll Manager Gives Candidates a Week to File Campaign Schedules

Kisumu — Kisumu County Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer Solomon Mudanya has given cleared candidates a week to furnish his office with their respective campaign calendars.

Mudanya who issued the directive on Thursday said the campaign schedule is mandatory and candidates who have been cleared must submit their timetables.

He said the schedules will accompany the clearance forms by the candidates to the IEBC headquarters by the end of the week.

"It is mandatory, so you have no choice, we give them a few days so that their campaign team can draft how they will be moving around," he said.

Speaking at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu at the end of the exercise to clear both Senators and Woman Representatives nominees, Mudanya said his team will harmonize the schedules once they receive them.

He said the campaign schedules will help them to avert cases where candidates clash at the rallies.

"We don't want a situation where candidates and their supporters are clashing in the campaign fields," he said.

Mudanya said his team is looking ahead to peaceful campaigns as the country gears up for the General Election on August 9.

He announced that the Commission had listed four candidates for the position of Senators but only two turned up for certification.

They are Tom Ojienda of ODM and Dr Enos Okolo of Jubilee Party.

For the position of Woman Representative, he noted that they cleared four candidates.

Those cleared are Rose Kisia (Independent), Valentine Anyango (MDG), Ruth Odinga (ODM) and Philgona Ayugi (UDA).

The team will take a break on Friday before they embark on the clearance of candidates for the gubernatorial position.

Mudanya said IEBC had listed eight candidates but only four candidates stepped forward to pick nomination forms.

"On Saturday we will have the current Governor Anyang Nyong'o appear for clearance before others can flow thereafter," he said.

Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma of MDG party will seek clearance on Monday.