Nigeria: Opec Raises Nigeria Crude Oil Quota to 1.799million Barrels Per Day

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has increased Nigeria crude oil quota from 1.772million barrels per day for June 2022 to 1.799million barrels per day in July 2022.

According to the world's oil supply governing body, the raise was by 27,000 barrels, translating to 3.4% increase in the month of July.

The cartel disclosed the news in its press statement on its 29th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting was held via videoconference on Thursday.

In the statement, OPEC also approved the highest production volume of 10.833million barrels per day for Saudi Arabia and Russia.

As the United Arab Emirates is to produce 3.127million barrels per day, Iraq and Kuwait are to produce 4.580million barrels per day and 2.768millions barrels per day respectively, the organisation ratified 1.753million barrels per day for Mexico and 1.680million barrels per day for Kazakhstan.

The increase made Nigeria to be top on the list of its African counterparts and followed by Angola that got approval for 1.502million barrels per day.

According to OPEC, the meeting "advance the planned overall production adjustment for the month of September and redistribute equally the 0.432 mb/d production increase over the months of July and August 2022.

"Therefore, July production will be adjusted upward by 0.648 mb/d as per the attached schedule."

The meeting, said the cartel, resolved to reaffirm the decision of the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial meeting on 12 April 2020 and further approved in subsequent meetings, including the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on the 18 July 2021.

It also affirmed the production regulation plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.432 mb/d for the month of July 2022.

It extended the compensation period until the end of December 2022 as requested by some underperforming countries and request that underperforming countries submit their plans by 17 June 2022.

On compensation plans, OPEC said it should be submitted in agreement with the statement of the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting.

It, however, restated the critical significance of observing total conformity and to the compensation mechanism.

The meeting resolved to hold the 30th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on June 30, 2022.