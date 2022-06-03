Nigeria: Only 694 Out of 12,386 Approved for National Housing Programme As At November - Fashola

Only 694 of the 12,386 applications from Nigerians who have created personal accounts profiles on the website of the National Housing Program (NHP) have been approved since 12th November, 2021, when the portal was established.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, disclosed this yesterday, at the formal handover of keys to beneficiaries of the sales of the NHP houses phase 1 in Kano.

Fashola said only four of the beneficiaries had fully paid for the houses of their choice within the estate. The houses were 76 units of one, two and three bedroom flats.

The minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Bashir Nura Alkali, therefore called on Nigerians and Kano indigenes to leverage on the very many units yet to be sold.

"It may interest you to know that the web-portal was launched on 12th November, 2021 and has received 12,387 applications from Nigerians who have created personal account profiles on the website, out of which 694 subscribers' applications have been approved by the Ministry.

"In Kano today, we have four Nigerians who have fully paid for the houses of their choice within the estate," he stated.

However, in his address, Alkali explained that the ministry was undertaking the construction of 6000 housing units in 45 sites, out of which 2,665 units had been completed in 35 states and FCT.

Alkali was represented by Director public building and housing Mr. Solomon Labafilo.

He stated further that the philosophy behind the National Housing Program was the provision of a pilot scheme that was affordable, accessible, and acceptable as contained in the National Housing Policy.