Nigeria: APC Primary - Fayemi Denies Stepping Down for Osinbajo

One of the frontline presidential aspirants in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has dismissed an online media report that he was considering stepping down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo was reported to have met five APC governors on Thursday night. However, an online news portal which said Fayemi was part of the meeting, also reported that the Ekiti governor was being pressured to quit the race and align with the vice president.

Gov. Fayemi however said he is favourably positioned and has the backing of real stakeholders of the party ahead of the presidential primary election to clinch the APC ticket.

The governor in a statement issued Friday in Abuja, signed by Head of Media and spokesman of the Dr. Kayode Fayemi Presidential Campaign Organization, Femi Ige, described report as "absolute rubbish".

"We are undoubtedly among the leading aspirants for the position and one to watch in the race. Our candidate has deep trust and respect among political leaders in the party and also from colleague Governors who form a critical mass in the decision-making process."

The statement asked Fayemi's supporters to remain calm, focused and keep faith with him in spite of the lies fabricated by political detractors, saying "no amount of late-night demarketing will work against the Kayode Fayemi Presidential project".

Vanguard News Nigeria