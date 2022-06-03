Nigeria Cops Nab Hundreds for Violent Crime

Abuja — NIGERIAN police have arrested more than 1 200 suspects during a crackdown against violent crime since the beginning of the year.

A total of 307 kidnapped people were rescued during the period.

Among those arrested are 339 suspected kidnappers, 328 alleged terrorists, 325 suspects linked to robberies and 247 individuals suspected to be cultists.

More than 500 sophisticated firearms and over 8 900 ammunition were recovered during the crackdown around the West African country.

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, disclosed the figures at a meeting with senior personnel at the Force Headquarters in the capital Abuja.

He attributed the breakthroughs to strengthening of logistics and operational capacity of the law enforcers.

Baba also lauded the collaboration with security agencies and other stakeholders.

The force has also deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and helicopters to provide aerial support to ground operatives.

In furtherance of the preparations for the 2023 general elections, Baba on Thursday confirmed the approval of Election Security Management training for police officers.

In a related development, the Nigerian Army on Thursday reported it had killed 18 bandits and rescued 152 abductees northeast of the country.

The operations were carried out between May-19 and earlier this week.

Africa's largest country by population, estimated at 215 million, Nigeria also is among the continent's most volatile nations.

Conflicts are multifaceted, including terror by Islamists and clashes between subsistence farmers and livestock breeders.

- CAJ News