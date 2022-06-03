Liberia: Kumba Foundation Inc to Donate Over a Thousand Textbooks and School Bags to Students Across the Country

Monrovia — A Liberian and American-based non-profit organization named the Kumba Foundation Inc, is set to carry out a massive distribution of various textbooks along with backpacks across Liberia beginning September 1, 2022 for the next academic year.

The donation would kickoff in Montserrado County.

According to the group's Country Director Mr. Peter J. Vonyeegar, the items have been shipped to Liberia and within months, schools in Monrovia and across the country will receive those learning materials free of charge as the foundation's way of helping children, parents, and institutions.

"Well, members of the press, it is with great joy and happiness that I announce to you the first shipment of educational supplies by the Kumba Foundation this year (2022) for school-going kids and academic institutions.

"These are up-to-date textbooks covering all subjects and backpacks that shall be given to our kids free as a means of helping them to have a wonderful school year," he said.

Vonyeegar asserted that the shipment is goodwill from one of the foundation's partners in the United States called the Lynn Public School of Massachusetts.

"We have a couple of like-minds that work with us each year in addressing some of the issues faced by our young people back home and abroad specifically in the educational sector that has been our focus for years now, and today, we will like to extend a warm appreciation to the entire Lynn Public School situated in Massachusetts; the great United States of America and all the Teachers, Students and Friends that gave us a helping hand when needed".

The Kumba Foundation Country Director added that the organization's Founder and Chief Executive Officer madam Princess Guwor Vonyeegar is very passionate about easing the everyday struggles kids in Liberia go through just to acquire education. Therefore, she's not stopping until a significant amount of youths get covered by the foundation's rollout programs.

"So, we have our Founder/CEO who is a Liberian/American living in the U.S and always cares about the everyday struggles kids in Liberia go through just to get an education which most often becomes a problem for institutions and parents in giving all the requirements that are associated, and this is where her heart lies in giving back".

Meanwhile, Peter J. Vonyeegar continued that this will mark a total of three shipments of educational materials to Liberia that the Founder Madam Vonyeegar has made possible for the youths of Liberia in less than years.

"Our CEO has been working tirelessly on helping kids whose parents can't afford to get them notebooks, pencils, backpacks, and other educational instruments since 2019 till date. We have also paid Students' fees and given special educational aid at all levels, such as primary, secondary, and university through the Foundation's (We Care) program launched in December 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic".

At the same time, Vonyeegar has disclosed that the Lynn Public School English Department Head in Massachusetts, Mrs. Shannon Conlon has communicated with the Foundation's CEO that the school currently has a lot of extra books and would love to continuously partner with the organization in getting the books for children in Africa; something madam Conlon believes will help reduce the challenges kids endure in Liberia to obtain access to educational resources.

"While our CEO was getting ready for this shipment to Liberia, the head of the English department of Lynn public school reached out and donated a lot of books to the process and also worked with us closely plus the Lynn English JROTC Students on packaging the items. To that, we as the Kumba Foundation will love to say a big thank you to them".