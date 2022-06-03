Liberia: University of Liberia Extends Resumption of Classes to June 27 to Make Way for Campus Rehabilitation

Monrovia — The University of Liberia has extended the opening of classes from June 6, 2022 to June 27, 2022, to give chance to the contractors as the rehabilitation of the campuses of the University of Liberia comes into full swing for the next three weeks.

Addressing journalists at the Capitol Hill Campus Thursday, June 2, 2022, the president of the university Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson said the facelift of the campuses of the University of Liberia is as the result of mounting pressures from both faculty and the students' body of the University for a decent and campus friendly environment at the University of Liberia.

The rehabilitation of some basic facilities at the University of Liberia beginning with the main campus on Capitol Hill is being done by the General Service Agency, the Ministry of Public work, Armed Forces of Liberia and the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment.

He said the announcement of the opening of the resumption of classes on June 6, 2022 was based on a report he gathered from contractors that the rehabilitation process was going to last for five weeks.

"It was based on the fact that UL announced the resumption of classes June 6, 2022," Dr. Nelson said.

He added: "We are working hard for the rehabilitation to be completed -three weeks extension on June 27, 2022 classes will be opened for the new academy semester."

The rehabilitation he said will touch all of the campuses of the University. He also assures that the rehabilitation will provide adequate water supply in the restrooms and other basic facilities at the university.

According to the UL president, the buildings on the campuses of the University of Liberia for more than three decades have not been rehabilitated, restored, or even repaired.

Dr. Nelson said an amount of US$ 375.000 was given for the first phase of the rehabilitation process adding that the renovation will cover the four campuses of the institution.

"Firestone building is completed, sewer pile has been replaced with new pile, TH building is nearing completion. The water tower has been restored to supply all of the buildings on the capital campus with water, he said.

Dr. Nelson furthers that the University of Liberia will need US$ 4.7million to carry on the full rehabilitation process for the period of three to four years adding that the US$375.000 is the initial contribution. He also assures the public that within the next one week the remaining money to complete the one million United States dollars for the project will be made available by the Liberian Government.

"Over 30 plus years no government has given such money to the University. We will have to make an adjustment in the schedule. No graduation will be in December. It was the faculty and the students that called for the renovation. However, we asked for time to execute the project before the resumption of classes. The renovation will continue in 2023 and 2024," he said.