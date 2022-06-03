Liberia: ArcelorMittal Liberia's Young Professionals Program Welcomes 19 New Interns

Nineteen talented and highly motivated young Liberian college graduates have been provided an opportunity to develop their career after their selection for Cohort 2022 of the ArcelorMittal Liberia's flagship Young Professionals Program (YPP).

Those selected are from various universities in Liberia and came top of a rigorous application process that saw hundreds of interested candidates.

The successful AML YPP Cohort 2022 participants include: Jutta Kikeson, Brisbane Say Mehn, Kerkulah Tokpa, Lois Kumba Abudu, Nicholas N. Kolleh, Yatta Abbie Kamara, Kadiatu Love Diop, Alania Muhad Kromah, Abraham M. Bility, Damilola Bakare and Jumamie Karnley. Others include, Wonderlyn M. Wiefue, Emmanuel M. Nurse, Ezekiel D. Wuo, Abel N. Teewon, Christopher Jallah, Edward Kollie, Shad Whabyely, and D. Melvin Ziamo.

Speaking during the induction ceremony of YPP Cohort 2022 in Monrovia, ArcelorMittal Liberia's Head of Organizational Development and Human Resources Rose Kingston applauded the new AML YPP recruits and challenged them to be hardworking and committed, as they have shown that they deserve this opportunity with ArcelorMittal Liberia.

"All of you are here based on merit... you earned your spot; you earned your position here... you went through the process fairly and nobody helped you. That's something that we should all be pride of... that in Liberia in some companies like ArcelorMittal, processes do work. As we launch our Phase Two project, we are always looking for the best talents and our YPP interns are no exception."

Ms. Kingston reminded the new YPP intake that their experience at ArcelorMittal Liberia is going to be exciting but also intensive.

"Similar to how comprehensive your recruitment process was, your ten-month internship is also going to be very intense. This is not any other ordinary internship program. This is an internship program where you are constantly learning, constantly experiencing and you are evaluating the company yourself whether this is the right environment you're in," Ms. Kingston explained.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues of YPP Cohort 2022, Lois Kumba Abudu who will be assigned in the Human Resources Department expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to become interns at ArcelorMittal Liberia and promised their full commitment to the program.

"It wasn't easy to get at this point. It was challenging. On behalf of everyone, I want to assure you that we are not going to take this opportunity for granted. We are really hungry for knowledge... we need more knowledge to help us develop. We are ready to work and give our best," she assured.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During their 10-month internship, the newly recruited young professionals will go through a structured career development program with set learning objectives where they will be trained in several areas and assigned professional mentors who will regularly give them tasks to help enhance their knowledge and skills.

Based on their fields of study and career interests each of the young professional has been assigned to a department where their progress will be closely monitored.

Launched in 2019 by ArcelorMittal Liberia the Young Professionals Program (YPP) is a strong demonstration of the company's commitment to investing in Liberia's youthful population to drive the country's industrialization and development efforts.

As part of the program, the YPP interns will receive a monthly stipend and meals from ArcelorMittal Liberia during the course of their internship.