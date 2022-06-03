Liberia: Kpassagizia Residents in Lofa County Stage Protest Over Death of Hunter Who Had Gone Missing for Days

Lofa Highway — Hundreds of residents from Kpassagizia Town in ZorZor District demonstrated Wednesday over the mysterious death of a hunter days after he had gone missing.

Kolubah Bogie Tarnue's lifeless body was discovered in a village in Konia Township, ZorZor District on May 30, three days after he had gone missing, family sources said.

In the early morning of Saturday, Muslim youths took to the streets of the city, lighting bonfires and demanding the release of the two detained suspects despite the earlier deployment of police officers to maintain order, residents said.

In the early morning of Wednesday, residents of the town took to the Voinjama-Zorzor road, lighting flames and set up road blocks, which prevented the flow of traffic on the highway.

The violence erupted after a faction of the 15-member Jury of the police established a foul play on the body, with two-member claiming despite several body parts extracted from the deceased's body.

The irate demanded the the police and town authorities to arrest the two suspects, but the police stated that it in their opinion and their unwillingness to arrest.

According to Ms. Kabbah, the deceased's wife, her husband left the house to go hunting in the bush like he always did, but never returned home on time.

"I spent the entire day on the farm with the workers, hoping that my husband would return from hunting only to discover his lifeless body in the jungle," she said.

Police, have meanwhile, dispersed the demonstrators and initiated an investigation into Kolubah's death.