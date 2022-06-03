Liberia: CEMESP Kicks of Human Trafficking Training for Journalists

3 June 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP) on Thursday, June 2, 2022, kicked -off a three-day Trafficking in-person capacity building training workshop for 22 Liberian community radio journalists.

The workshop which is being held in Ganta, Nimba County is a part of the USAID-funded Liberia Media Activity project co- implemented by Internews.

Providing an overview at the start of the training, CEMESP's Executive Director, Malcolm Joseph said the training is geared towards empowering Liberian journalists with the requisite tools and skills to understand issues of human trafficking to be able to properly cover them.

He furthered that the capacity building workshop will help the journalists who are from Bong, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, and Maryland Counties to identify human trafficking issues, investigate them and provide coverage in ways that will be sensitive to the needs and welfare of the victims and survivors of trafficking.

In special remarks, Internews-Liberia Senior Media Trainer Torwon Solunteh Browne said the partnership with CEMESP and others under the USAID Liberia Media Activity will enhance the effectiveness of the Liberian media in serving as a conduit for citizen voices to strengthen sustainability and advance reforms on various themes that will promote media development.

Also speaking at the official opening of the workshop, Press Union of Liberia Vice President, Daniel Nyakonah said trafficking in persons is a topical issue worldwide and cautioned the participating journalists to explore innovative ways to help curb it.

Welcoming the journalists to Ganta City, the Special Assistant to the City Mayor, Africanus Dolo acknowledged that human trafficking is a trending menace that calls for immediate intervention. He, therefore, pledged his leadership's commitment to raise alarm and ensure proper mechanisms are put in place when it occurs.

The Workshop was also graced by the Assistant Secretary of the Nimba Community Radio Network Archie Yini.

