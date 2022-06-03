South Africa: Over 550 Nurses Join Eastern Cape Health Ranks

An additional 553 nurses reported for duty in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, as the provincial Department of Health moves to address staff shortages and bolster healthcare frontline workers.

The 553 nurses have been contracted until 31 March 2023, with 84 posts expected to also be filled soon, the department said in a statement this week.

Ministry spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase, said many of the successful nurses were either post community services nurses or former eligible COVID-19 contract workers.

The group reported for duty at clinics and hospitals in the districts of Nelson Mandela Bay (75 nurses); Sarah Baartman (75); OR Tambo (74); Alfred Nzo (73); Joe Gqabi (73); Chris Hani (66); BCM (66) and Amathole (56).

These are part of the 637 fixed-term contract workers that the department has roped in until the end of the current financial year.

Health MEC, Nomakhosazana Meth, welcomed the new nurses.

"The appointment of 553 nurses is part of our plans to ensure we address staff shortages and continue delivering quality health and care services to the millions of people who rely on the public sector for their health needs.

"We welcome these warriors and heroes without capes to the department, and we are confident that they will contribute to our endeavours of working towards universal healthcare.

"The nurses are spread out throughout the province. We want to congratulate them for being successful after going through the recruitment process. We know they will work hard for the betterment of our people," the MEC said.

The appointment of the 553 (and eventually 637) nurses comes after the MEC, Head of Department, Dr Rolene Wagner and senior management met with former COVID-19 contract workers and post community service nurses trade unions in Bhisho at the end of April, after they had been demanding employment.

The department committed at the meeting that 637 funded vacancies would be advertised and filled on a fixed-term contract basis.

The appointment of the nurses on fixed-term contracts comes as the department has set aside more than R700 million to fill 2 941 funded vacancies during the current financial year.

Various categories of nursing posts make up 1 114 of these 2 941 posts to be filled.

The department has also appointed 73 Emergency Medical Services personnel. The 73 posts are part of the 139 that are part of the 2022/23 annual recruitment plan.

The 73 are: 35 EMS Officer Grade 3, 19 paramedics and 19 shift leaders.

The department remains committed to filling all vacancies within the available budget.