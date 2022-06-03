Nigeria: Lagos Crushes 2,200 Seized Motorcycles

The Lagos State Government, through the state Environmental and Special Offences Unit, (Task Force), on Friday, crushed 2,200 seized motorcycles, popularly called okada, over violation of state traffic laws.

The crushing, which took place in the presence of the media at Task Force Ground, Alausa, Ikeja, was witnessed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, and his Transportation counterpart, Dr. Fredric Oladeinde, among other top government functionaries.

The state government had put June 1 as deadline for okada to stay off certain areas in the state.

The areas are six local government and nine local council development areas, LCDAs, in Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Apapa.

It also includes the city's trunk roads and flyover bridges.

Details later...

Vanguard News