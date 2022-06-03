Nigeria: Ughelli Constituency Urges Solomon Awhinawhi to Seek Redress in Court

The Ughelli North, South and the Udu Constituency Friday said that Honourable Taleb Tebite JP remains the authentic winner of the PDP House of Representatives primaries.

The group, however, urged the former two term House of Representatives member, Solomon Awhinawhi to seek redress legally from the courts if he is dissatisfied with the emergence of Hon. Tebite.

In a statement, the group faulted a purported re-run result that produced Hon. Solomon Awhinawhi.

It said the primary election that saw Tebite as winner "was adjudged as free and fair by all observers and participants on the 22nd of May 2022."

Describing the former reps member, it said Solomon "lost the PDP Primaries as a sitting member and defected to another party , SDP and lost the 2019 General Elections which cost our PDP candidate a loss to the APC Candidate and on the 22nd, he came in a distant 3rd during the primaries conducted and witnessed by INEC, PDP and other agencies."

It said, "in the wake of the victory at the primaries, Hon. Taleb Tebite was handed the original result as signed by the PDP returning officer but to explain how Hon. Solomon Awhinawhi came about the his result from the re-run has left the constituent in total disarray."

In a statement, the people of Ughelli North, South, Udu called "on the Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP National Chairman and its Working Committee, the Delta State Chairman as well as all well meaning sons and daughters of Ughelli Federal constituency to step into the issue and solve the problem.