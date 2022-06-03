Kenya: Formation of NDICC Helped Cut Down Bureaucracy - Matiangi

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi now says the formation of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICC) by President Uhuru Kenyatta played a key role in "cutting down the bureaucratic nonsense to zero."

Speaking Thursday in Nairobi Matiangi said the formation of NDICC is largely responsible for the fast delivery of development projects in the country such as the recently completed Nairobi Expressway.

"The reason why you have seen accelerated work happening in the last four years and five years as a result of NDICC is because as a result of seating together all of us as cabinet ministers and seating together in an inter-agency manner we cut down the bureaucratic nonsense to zero," Matiangi said.

The Interior CS stated that when the Head of State created the NDICC he told them "the greatest enemy to implementation is bureaucracy and inertia seat together all of you."

Matiangi said the Nairobi Expressway had gotten positive reviews from different quarters including the United Nations who have lauded the project.

"If I shared a review, I saw by the UN on the Expressway you would be very surprised, UN! somebody who came from New York who drove on this road and said, ordinarily this road would take four years to build and then secondly you would have all manner of challenges," Matiangi stated.

He stated that he has greatly "enjoyed" the role of heading the NDICC for since he was pointed into office.

In 2019, President Kenyatta signed an executive order handing over CS Matiangi sweeping powers on the oversight of different government programmes in a move that was seen to trim the powers of his Deputy William Ruto.

Ordinarily, the role would have been taken by DP Ruto.

The move by the Head of State put him on a collision course with DP Ruto and his allies leading to strained relationship between the two former allies turned foes during the Jubilee government's second term.