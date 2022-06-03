Rwanda: Govt Warns Against Meat Price Hiking Amid Crackdown on Unhygienic Butcheries

Rwanda Consumer Protection Authority (RICA) recently warned against abattoirs and butcheries that have hiked meat prices across the country.

In some areas, The New Times has learnt beef prices had increased to Rwf5,000 a kilogramme.

"Based on an ongoing inspection across the country and specifically Kigali City, we saw a trend where operators continue to hike meat prices without clear reasons," said Beatrice Uwumukiza, the Director General of Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (RICA).

She said that the wholesale price at abattoirs should go for between Rwf2,700 and Rwf2,900 a kilo while the retailing price should not exceed Rwf3,500.

"We have requested butcheries to display prices to the public and issue invoices to buyers. Standards scales should also be used and avoid further hiking of prices," she said.

She said that abattoirs and butcheries that are not complying with hygiene regulations and standards in addition to hiking prices could be closed.

An investigation carried out by RICA on 48 slaughterhouses across the country established that the safety and quality compliance level was at over 70 per cent for only seven of them, between 50 per cent and 69 per cent for 20 of them and at less than 50 per cent for 21 of total slaughterhouses inspected.

The inspection, she said, was also carried out on 159 butcheries.

The findings reveal that the safety and quality compliance level was at over 70 per cent for only 15 butcheries, at between 50 per cent and 69 per cent for 105 butcheries and less than 50 per cent for 39 butcheries.

Over 70 per cent of the facilities were recommended for registration and licensing while continuing working.

Between 50 per cent and 69 per cent of the slaughterhouses and butcheries have been given a grace period of three months to undertake corrections and comply with registration and licensing requirements while continuing working.

Less than 50 per cent of them, she noted, have been temporarily closed with immediate effect so that the operators can undertake necessary corrections.

"The crackdown triggered a shortage of meat in some parts of the country and once they implement the recommendations, the meat supply will normalise," said Gaspard Simbarikure, the Licensing Officer, urging those who remain in operation not to take advantage to hike prices.

Abattoirs speak out

Leonard Shyirambere, a veterinary officer at the Nyabugogo Saban Abattoir told The New Times that the increase of meat prices was being caused by different factors.

He said that due to the ongoing campaign to crack down on substandard abattoirs and butcheries, some were closed which triggered shortage of meat.

"This means some butcheries were illegally buying meat from such closed establishments and this immediately affected supply and triggered an increase in prices," he said.