Kenya: Teargas Cannister Explodes in a Class Injuring Students

3 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — Police in Mombasa are investigating an incident, in which, a Form Four student at St Charles Lwanga Secondary School brought a tear gas canister to class.

According to Changamwe Deputy County Commissioner Michael Yator the canister exploded injuring at least five students and causing panic in the school.

While confirming the incident, Yator stated that it caused panic in school.

"We are trying to find out where he got the canister from. The young man is from Chaani," he stated.

The injured students were rushed to nearby Bomu Hospital for medical attention.

"They have been rushed to hospital and I am sure they will all be fine," he said.

