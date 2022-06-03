Kenya: Kalonzo Withdraws Presidential Candidature After Rejoining Azimio

Nairobi — Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has written to the independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to withdraw his candidature as a Presidential aspirant in the August elections after rejoining Azimio.

In a letter addressed to the electoral commission's chairman Wafula Chebukati, Wiper Chairperson Agatha Solitei stated that Musyoka will not be presenting his nomination papers.

"We write to inform you that STEPHEN KALONZO MUSYOKA of ID number 8932417 has withdrawn his candidature as the Wiper Democratic Movement Presidential nominee. By the strength of this letter, we notify your office that he will not be presenting his presidential nomination papers at 2pm on the 4th June 2022 as earlier scheduled," Solitei indicated in a statement.

Musyoka dropped his presidential bid on Thursday and came back to the Azimio Coalition after accepting the Chief Cabinet Secretary position offered by Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a press briefing, Kalonzo stated that he arrived at the decision following extensive consultations with his party officials

He announced that he has deferred his bid and will fully support Odinga's campaigns.

"After wide consultations, I with great humility accept my nomination as chief minister in Azimio one kenya coalition," he stated.

He also announced that he was heading to Mukuru Kwa Njenga where he will address a joint rally with Raila, Karua among other top coalition leaders and members.

The Wiper leader also congratulated Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua for having been selected as a running mate for the Azimio coalition, also committing his full support to their candidature as well as the coalition.

'I commit myself to the Azimio one Kenya campaign because our objective is winning," he stated.