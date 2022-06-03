Mauritius: A garden of Eden... now in a state of neglect

We have an internationally recognized garden in Pamplemousses, but it is in a state of neglect that should make us ashamed of ourselves. Its beginning dates back to 1770 during the French period. Governor Mahé de Labourdonnais encouraged its setting up with plants coming from different parts of the world, many of which were brought to Mauritius by Pierre Poivre.

Today we can see a giant talipot palm which has bloomed for the first time after 58 years of existence, but when the flowers die after three months, the tree also will die. This is an attraction for tourists, but no effort is being made to explain to them the value of that plant along with the giant water lilies and other more species that were painstakingly planted in the Botanical Garden. But who cares?

We are importing most of our vegetables when our own soil could be used instead. Maybe we will also have to import sugar as well. But who cares?

We have become ignorant of our cultural heritage. We have had great writers and poets, but Malcolm de Chazal and others turn in their graves when people ask who they were. But we are proud to proclaim like Raj Kapoor did in his famous film 'Awara' (TheVagabond):

'Mera Joota hai Japani

Ye pantloon Englishtani

Sar pe lal topi Russi Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani'

(My shoes are from Japan These trousers are from England The red hat is Russian But my heart remains Indian)

Mauritians also can sing something like this. But will they say, 'My heart is Mauritian'? We are proud to say that we are Mauritians when we are abroad. But in Mauritius, we are Hindus, Muslims, Chinese, General Population, according to the Constitution of Mauritius, if we want to stand as candidates at a general election.

Who cares? Politicians will rely on particular vote banks, which may even be subdivided. There have been attempts by some leaders in the past to bring down the barriers of division between one Mauritian and another, but it seems that the situation is becoming worse instead of improving. Is this an irony of fate that we have to live with ?