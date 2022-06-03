Namibia: Gobabis Gets New CEO

3 June 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eino Vatileni

GOBABIS Municipality on Wednesday got a new chief executive officer (CEO) Sophia Eises.

Eises replaces Angeline Steenkamp, who was acting in the position since January this year.

Confirming the appointment on Thursday, the municipality's public relations officer Frederick Ueitele told The Namibian:

"She was introduced to the new stakeholders of the municipality yesterday and she commenced the job yesterday," Ueitele said.

Ueitele added that Eises served in the regional council for over 13 years as a chief human resource practioner, deputy director of human resource management and director of finance and administration until her resignation on Tuesday.

