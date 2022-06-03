Sudan Doctors - At Least 20 Injuries in Khartoum Pre-Anniversary Protests

Khartoum — The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) reported that at least 20 injuries were sustained in yesterday's Khartoum pre-anniversary protests, to commemorate the third anniversary of the 2019 June 3 Massacre, being honoured nationwide today.

The CCSD sated that among the 20 injures, 13 gunshot related injuries were observed in Khartoum. With a further three cases of head injury caused by tear gas canisters. The coup force perpetrators also hit a protester in the body with the barrel of their gun.

The Khartoum processions marking the third anniversary of the 2019 June 3 Massacre were launched alongside a number of state cities, demanding retribution for the victims and the prosecution of the perpetrators.

The families of the martyrs, as well as various professional and revolutionary bodies, organised a sit-in to condemn the violent dispersal of protesters on June 3 and honour the victims.

In the states, resistance committees in El Gedaref, Port Sudan, Kassala and other cities, organised demonstrations and vigils to commemorate the massacre.

The AU-IGAD-UNITAMS released a statement yesterday which called on the military to refrain from "unnecessary use of force against peaceful protestors" at the third anniversary demonstrations of the "violent dispersal" of the 3 June 2019 sit-in, tomorrow.

The Trilateral Mechanism called on the authorities to "respect and protect the right to peaceful assembly", in order to ensure "conducive conditions" for the talks going forward. Also calling on all parties commemorating the event, to "uphold peaceful means".

The United Nations (UN) Expert on Human Rights in Sudan, Adama Dieng, tweeted today about his visit coinciding with the anniversary of the June 3 Massacre, saying that he "stands in solidarity with the victims and their families I their quest for justice". He also added that he calls on the authorities "to exercise restraint" in response to today's demonstrations.