Sudan: Gunmen Rape Four Women in South Kordofan

South Kordofan — A group of armed men reportedly raped four women on the road between Kadugli and Hajar El Ful Market in South Kordofan state, on Tuesday.

Multiple sources reported to Radio Dabanga, the gunmen raped the four women at gunpoint after intercepting a commercial vehicle with traders and women onboard enroute to Hajar El Ful Market.

The sources indicated that the same armed group also robbed a People Carrier on its way back from Khartoum. According to the sources, the road connecting Kadugli to the Hajar El Ful Market regularly witnesses killings and robberies.

Intelligence authorities in Kadugli reportedly arrested a number of young men who were coming from the Hajar El Ful Market on suspicion of rape and armed robbery, on the same Tuesday evening.