Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Inaugurates U.S.$50 Million Bulk Power Supply Point At Kasoa

3 June 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah, Isd

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday inaugurated a $50 million Bulk Power Supply Point at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The 435 MVA project, funded by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) under the Ghana Power Compact Agreement with the Government of the USA, is the second-largest bulk power supply under the agreement after the Pokoase Bulk Power Supply.

The substation will serve the fast-growing Kasoa municipality, as well as Winneba and nearby communities.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Bawumia said the project, which started two and a half years ago, would contribute to the reduction in technical losses, improve power quality and also resolve issues related to the quantum of unserved energy, thereby improving the operational efficiency and finances of ECG and GRIDCo.

From the Agricultural Transformation Compact in 2007-2012 to the Power Compact, Dr Bawumia indicated that Ghana's Compact Programmes have received an US$863million grant to support investments in vital projects.

"These interventions, funded by the Government and People of the United States of America, have resolved some binding constraints in two vital sectors of our economy, and have left excellent benchmarks in Development Programme Management, that is worthy of emulation; in particular the use of donor funds to complete projects on time and within budget."

On the state of power supply in the country, Dr Bawumia said the government had invested significantly to improve the erratic power supply.

"As we inaugurate a significant piece of power infrastructure like this substation today, it is worth noting that lots of resources have also gone into Ghana's Energy Sector since our government came into office in 2017. This is evidenced by the fact that the phenomenon of erratic power supply has eased, and the availability of good quality power has improved, enabling businesses to gradually increase production and enhance productivity."

The inauguration of the Kasoa Bulk Power Supply ends Ghana's second programme under the Millennium Challenge Account agreements.

Ghana remains one of only a few countries to complete two programmes under the MCA and Dr Bawumia appealed to the United States for a third Compact Agreement.

"As the Compact draws to a close, let me emphasize that the bond between Ghana and the United States of America will continue to strengthen, enabling the realization of our shared values, which focus on sustainable economic growth, job creation and poverty reduction."

"We eagerly look forward to Ghana's nomination for yet another Millennium Challenge Compact Program," the Vice President noted.

