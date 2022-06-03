Liberia: Another Budget Recast

Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. discloses here that the Government of Liberia is about to embark on a major budgetary recast that would shake the entire country, including the economic sector.

"In this administration, there have been more recasting and there is going to be one major one coming up soon that will shake the country. We are working on things, and we will soon reach the legislature to ensure that the recast is implemented so that we can solve some problems," Minister Tweah revealed at the US$40 million signing agreement between the Ministry of Public Works and the World Bank this week in Monrovia.

He recalled that last year, the World Bank provided US$40 million to the Government of Liberia for budgetary support, and it is expected to deliver to the country what he terms the "biggest budgetary support in the history of Liberia", noting that the World Bank has demonstrated trust and confidence in the Weah administration.

Minister Tweah continues that as the Executive prepares to go before the 54th Legislature for a recast, the priority is on the City of Monrovia, particularly garbage collection and waste disposal.

He explains that during the upcoming recast, funds will be allocated to solve waste disposal and garbage collection in the capital.

Though the Finance boss didn't name all of the sectors that the proposed recast budget is going to affect, he says the Government of Liberia has done approximately four to five recast budgets since it took office and the latest one would be taken to the Legislature shortly for review, passage and eventual implementation. Editing by Jonathan Browne