Gambia: Prominent Right Activist Says Truth Around Haruna's Death Should Be Known

Prominent US-based human rights activist, Pa Samba Jow, has bemoaned the death of Haruna Jatta, saying that Haruna's family and Gambia at large need to know the truth around his death.

The rights activist, also referred to as Coach, made the call yesterday on his Facebook timeline, as the day marks exactly five years since Mr. Jatta was allegedly murdered by members of the ECOWAS military contingent in The Gambia known as the ECOMIG.

Reports have it that they were protesting for the ECOMIG to be moved out of their communities, the Fonis, citing issue of discomfort and insecurity.

"Five years ago today, Haruna Jatta was killed by the ECOMIG forces. Five years later, Gambians are still waiting for the promised investigation into his death," the rights activist wrote.

"Mr. Jatta's family and Gambians deserve to know the undiluted truth about his death," he decried.

Haruna Jatta was murdered on the 2nd of June, 2017 allegedly by members of the ECOMIG forces during a nonviolent protest around the Fonis, in particular Kanilai, the village of former President Yahya Jammeh.

He, side-by-side with others, was marching towards the Kanfenda Junction at the main Brikama-Soma highway with posters and banners demanding the redeployment of the ECOMIG soldiers out of their community, Foni, citing reasons of insecurity.

Inscriptions on the banners included: "Let the soldiers leave the whole of Foni" and "A call for concern and Foni should not be left out or intimidated for any reason."

Following his alleged murder, Haruna was laid to rest on the 6th of June, 2017.