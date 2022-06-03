Gambia: KMC Inaugurates 'Mballit' Project Trucks

3 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

The Kanifing Municipality Council (KMC) recently inaugurated dozens of "Mballit project trucks at its headquarters annex in Kanifing.

The 'Mballit' project is one of KMC's landmark projects which aim at changing the narrative as far as waste management within the municipality is concerned. It aims at eradicating all illegal dumpsites within KMC and ensure a permanently effective and efficient waste collection mechanisms, amongst others.

The trucks were bought after KMC secured a loan worth over 2 Million Dollars, which equates to over 100 Million Dalasis from Muhammed Jah's Qgroup. Mayor Bensouda confirmed that the loan has been fully repaid.

The event was attended by United Democratic Party leader (Lawyer ANM Darboe), Youth President of The Gambia Democratic Congress, representatives of other political parties, Members of Parliament, Councilors, youth and women groups, amongst others.

Muhammed Jah, head of Qgroup said: "Today is Talib's Day. Apart from the fact that I am head of Qgroup, I am also a resident of KMC. I have seen what Mayor Talib Bensoudahas done since he took the Mayorship. Thank you Talib. You did something which I have not seen done in this country in many years," he added.

Mayor Bensouda described the Mballit Project Trucks as a success. However, he reiterated that it has been difficult to come up with the project, as their coffers was financially weak, as revenue collection was ineffective and leakages were high.

He thanked Mr. Jah and his Qgroup for investing in a "common dream for the benefit of Gambian people."

