Gambia: Beakanyang Reacts to Govt White Paper

press release

On 25th May, 2022, the Government of The Gambia, released the much-anticipated white paper on the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission's (TRRC) Report and Recommendations. The Government's position on each recommendation shows its political will to pursue justice for the victims and ensure that impunity NEVER raises its ugly face in The Gambia again.

As an organisation that has been part of series of consultations before the release of the white paper, we wish to commend the Government, particularly the Ministry of Justice for a job well-done. So far, victims, victim-led organisations and other CSOs have renewed hope that perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses, especially those individuals that bear the highest responsibility for gross human rights violations will be met with the arm of the law. This is expected to bring closure to the victims and help facilitate the ensuing reconciliation processes.

Now that the white paper is out, we wish to call on the Government to expediate the implementation process and ensure that all throughout this process transparency and accountability are adhered to. Equally, we urge other stakeholders and the general public to support in the designated institutions in this implementation process.

On our part, we reaffirm our commitment to continue working closely with victims of human rights violations in the post-TRRC timeline, while we continue to monitor the various stages of the implementation of the report and its recommendations.