Gambia: GGAC, MOTIE Hold Job Fair to Ease Youth Unemployment

The Gambian-German Advisory Centre for Jobs, Training and Reintegration (GGAC) in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MOTIE) last Friday organised a Job Fair in Brikama, West Coast Region to supportThe Gambia Government in tackling unemployment and underemployment as well as in achieving its target of creating 150,000 jobs by 2026 as enshrined in the National Employment Policy 2022-2026.

The "returning to new opportunities" global initiating programme is aimed at improving the prospect of economic and social participation of returnees, internally displaced persons and local population.

Lamin Sanneh, Governor of West Coast Region described the Job Fair as an opportunity that would reduce the unemployment rate in the country as well as contribute to curbing irregular migration.

He therefore thanked the Ministry and GGAC for such a project. He pointed out that the project will be a turning point to improve the country's economic growth and reduce youth unemployment rate.

Kawsu Sillah, National Coordinator and Head of Gambian German Advisory Center for Jobs,Training and Reintegration (GGAC) said access to information about locally available vacancies or job opportunities remain a major challenge for migrant returnees, fresh graduates and job seekers in the country.

He said the Job Fairs are an excellent avenue to promote greater access to employment opportunities for job seekers and potential employers to interface directly.

Sillah added that The Gambia and other developing countries face a high rate of unemployment which has negative impact on economic growth and development.

He also expressed hope that the Job Fair will connect job seekers and employers with job vacancies, equip job seekers and policy makers as well as inspire young people to start their own businesses and create opportunities for others.