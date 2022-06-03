Gambia: Prison Denies Break Rumours

The Gambia Prison Services on Thursday denied reports of a prison break at Mile 2 Central Prison during a press briefing held at its headquarters.

What's On - Gambia on Wednesday reported that The Gambia Prison Service was searching for an armed robber who recently escaped from the Mile 2 Prison in Banjul.

Officials of The Gambia Prison Services described the report as fake and said that such was never the case.

Luke Jatta, principal officer and deputy public relations officer for The Gambia Prison Services, said any news given to the public must be fact checked to ensure it is accurate.

According to him, the fake news has caused alarm and insecurity among the public especially the elderly and Persons With Disability.

Jatta threatened that they would take legal action against the media outlet to avoid such defamation in future.

He highlighted that their challenges include a lack of good fence, security and equipment. He added that in order to remedy the situation, they are engaging their protocols and training more security officers.

In conclusion he urged media outlets to verify and fact check information before publication to avoid jeopardising and discrediting securities or institutions.