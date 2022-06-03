Gambia: Prison Denies Break Rumours

3 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Makutu Manneh

The Gambia Prison Services on Thursday denied reports of a prison break at Mile 2 Central Prison during a press briefing held at its headquarters.

What's On - Gambia on Wednesday reported that The Gambia Prison Service was searching for an armed robber who recently escaped from the Mile 2 Prison in Banjul.

Officials of The Gambia Prison Services described the report as fake and said that such was never the case.

Luke Jatta, principal officer and deputy public relations officer for The Gambia Prison Services, said any news given to the public must be fact checked to ensure it is accurate.

According to him, the fake news has caused alarm and insecurity among the public especially the elderly and Persons With Disability.

Jatta threatened that they would take legal action against the media outlet to avoid such defamation in future.

He highlighted that their challenges include a lack of good fence, security and equipment. He added that in order to remedy the situation, they are engaging their protocols and training more security officers.

In conclusion he urged media outlets to verify and fact check information before publication to avoid jeopardising and discrediting securities or institutions.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X