Gambia: GRA Top Officials Partake in Data Analysis Regional Training

3 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Top officials of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) led by the Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe over the weekend returned from Dakar after successfully attending a 4-day Data Analysis and Data Management regional training in Dakar, Senegal.

The training was organised by WATAF and held from 24th to 27th May 2022. It coincided with WATAF Council Members Meeting which took place from 24th to 25th May 2022.

The training was designed to help participants gain knowledge on how to analyse and validate data management for tax administration purposes.

Dawda Samba Nyassi, director general of Senegal Taxes, described the training as very useful as far as data analysis and management is concerned.

Yankuba Darboe, GRA Commissioner General, who is WATAF executive secretary, said "we are in the era of data where businesses have a lot of data that need to be verified to confirm that they are paying the right taxes."

Among topics covered during the training were the need to analysis data, data validation from taxpayers and usage of excel to analysis data.

Participants were certified at the end of the training. A training manual was also developed and shared among participants for reference on their work.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X