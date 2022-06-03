Gambia: GRA Top Officials Partake in Data Analysis Regional Training

Top officials of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) led by the Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe over the weekend returned from Dakar after successfully attending a 4-day Data Analysis and Data Management regional training in Dakar, Senegal.

The training was organised by WATAF and held from 24th to 27th May 2022. It coincided with WATAF Council Members Meeting which took place from 24th to 25th May 2022.

The training was designed to help participants gain knowledge on how to analyse and validate data management for tax administration purposes.

Dawda Samba Nyassi, director general of Senegal Taxes, described the training as very useful as far as data analysis and management is concerned.

Yankuba Darboe, GRA Commissioner General, who is WATAF executive secretary, said "we are in the era of data where businesses have a lot of data that need to be verified to confirm that they are paying the right taxes."

Among topics covered during the training were the need to analysis data, data validation from taxpayers and usage of excel to analysis data.

Participants were certified at the end of the training. A training manual was also developed and shared among participants for reference on their work.