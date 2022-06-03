Gambia: Civil Servant Testifies in Common Assault Case

Aminata Othman, a civil servant, yesterday testified against one Isatou Njie, who is charged with common assault. Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court heard her testimony.

In her testimony, she asserted that she knows and recognised the accused. She said that she got to know the accused when she married the brother of the accused for nine years and nine months. She further posited that on the 13th May, 2022, she closed from work and went to Marina International School to pick her children, Hadijatou and Pa Momodou but could not find them there.

She adduced that a moment later she saw the accused carrying her children in her car. She stated that she tried to wave her but did not stop. She noted that she proceeded to pick up her last child, Saikou Mass, at Sylvan Academy School. "When I arrived at the school, I passed the accused inside her vehicle. The vehicle engine was on while my kids were in. They wanted to alight when they saw me. I saw the accused carrying Papa Mass' bag," she said.

She added that when Papa Mass saw her he ran toward her and she picked him. She testified that she told the accused that she came to pick her children but she hissed at her. She narrated that she proceeded to the car of the accused. "Hadijatou was sitting on the front passenger seat and tried to come down as she was trying to take off the seat belt. I was helping her with my left hand while I was holding Papa Mass with my right hand. I was leaning on the vehicle and the accused drove away and hit me on my rib. I immediately fell down with Papa Mass," she posited.

She adduced that the accused could be seen with a frowned face. She stated that Hadijatou's right leg was hanging outside while she was on the ground. "This was the time I told the accused that she is a witch. She then alighted from the car and found me where I was standing. She asked me whether I was labeling her as a witch. I answered in the positive. She attacked and slapped me on the right side of my face. My kids were crying. She again slapped me on the left side. My children alighted from the car and ran to me," she told the court.

She asserted further that the accused could not have access to her face because she used her hand to cover it as a shield. She said that the accused hit her on her head. She added that people who were around pulled the accused off her but they could not. "The accused was very aggressive. She grabbed my braids and cut them. More people came and separated us and I was taken inside the school. We were taken to the Kairaba Police Station," she adduced.

At this juncture, Prosecutor Sanyang asked her whether she would be able to recognize the braids if she saw them. She answered in the positive, adding that they are long and the accused cut them with her natural hair.

Prosecutor Sanyang asked her to have a look at her braids. She did so and identified them. The prosecuting officer then applied to tender them and HaddyDandeh-Jabbi, who led the defence team, did not raise any objection. The prosecutor's application was granted and the braids were admitted in evidence.

She continued that she called her sisters and they went to the Kairaba Police Station where she lodged a complaint. She said she went with her sister and two police officers and arrested the accused and took her to the police station. "I gave a verbal statement. The accused and those who were present when the incident took place also gave out their statements," she narrated.

According to her, her step father, Mbye Gaye, pleaded with her to drop the case but because of the embarrassment and the pain she suffered, she went back to the police and told them that she would pursue the case for justice to take its course, although she earlier told her step father that she would drop the case.

Hearing continues on the 13th June, 2022.