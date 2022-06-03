Tanzania: Health Minister Directs Moi Czar to Track Pseudo-Doctors

Minister for Heath Ummy Mwalimu has ordered the Executive Director of Muhimbili Orthopedic Institute (MOI) in Dar es Salaam, Dr Respicious Boniface to track unfaithful doctors allegedly referring patients to private owned hospitals despite of available state-of-the art equipment at the public health facility.

The Minister issued the directive in Dar es Salaam on Friday when she visited MOI and directed the Institute's staff to discharge their duties diligently in order to improve services.

She insisted that it was "unacceptable" for specialists to refer patients to the private hospitals

"We will pay attention to this issue...patients come here [at MOI] believing that they will get affordable tests and other medical services only to be referred to private hospitals. We must reduce to relieve patients from their burdens," the Minister insisted.

Equally, she advised physicians not to keep patients at the facility for a long period without medication as she said it was better to send them back until after fixing convenient dates.