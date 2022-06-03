Tanzania: Direct Flight From Tanzania to Usa in Offing

The tourism sector is expected to receive more visitors from the United States, thanks to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Tanzania and Dallas.

In the agreement, there will be a direct flight from Dar es Salaam to USA, a move which will attract more visitors to Tanzania's tourist destinations.

Tabling the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources financial plan for the next FY 2022/23, Minister Pindi Chana told the MPs that the dossier was signed in April this year.

The two parties also agreed on the other areas including trade and investment.

"A popular news network in the United States known as theGrio has recognized the efforts of President Samia Suluhu Hassan in promoting the country's tourism and conservation industry... and Tanzania has been named as one of best tourist destinations in Africa for the year 2022," the Minister said.

Earlier this month, on 1st June the Grio website mentioned Tanzania as the leading country in Tourism in Africa and insisted that "Tanzania is known as the soul of Africa, where many world anthropologists relocate. But why, you may ask? Well, first, Zanzibar, Tanzania boasts the most beautiful world-class beaches you may ever see.

"Outside of that, the country is rich with 16 national parks, with the Serengeti National Park as a highlight, where you can witness the black rhino, the Cape buffalo, the lion, the leopard, and the elephant, i.e. the Big Five.

The report added: "Tanzania is a safe country, where you can visit the Maasai villages and get a chance to learn some skills from the locals and give back to the communities. So, it's a top destination indeed," theGrio wrote

Apart from Tanzania, other countries mentioned in the list were South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, and Morocco.