Tanzania: Bulgarian Investors to Build Four Modern 5-Star Hotels in Tanzania

BULGARIAN investors are expected to invest in Tanzania's hospitality sector by building four five-star hotels in the Serengeti National Park, Lake Manyara, Tarangire, and Ngorongoro.

This was revealed on Friday to the Parliamentarians in Dodoma by Minister Pindi Chana when she was tabling the Tourism and Natural Resources spending plan for the next fiscal year.

Explaining why the Bulgarian investors have decided to focus on the country's tourism sector, Dr Chana said a recently released Royal Tour film has played a pivotal role in attracting the financiers.

"More than 30 tourism agencies from the United States, France, and Lithuania have been motivated to visit the country purposely to learn as well as experience the country's vast tourist destinations," the Minister said.

Tabling her Ministry's financial plan for 2022/2023 FY, Dr Chana requested the lawmakers endorse 624.14bn/- which will be used to implement various activities.

Disaggregating the figure, she said a total of 443.7b/- will be directed to development projects while 180.4bn/- has been set aside for recurrent expenditure.

On the other hand, the Minister mentioned some challenges facing the tourism sector as conflicts between humans and wildlife, fire incidents, and the invasion of protected areas.