Mozambique: Covid-19 - Largest Number of New Cases Since 10 February

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities on Thursday reported 54 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This is the largest number of new cases reported in a single 24 hour period since 10 February, when 65 new cases were diagnosed.

According to a Thursday press release from the Ministry of Health, 36 of the new cases were women and 18 were men. Their ages varied from a one year old infant to a 70 year old man. 53 were Mozambican citizens and one was a foreigner (the release did not disclose his or her nationality).

Once again, the new cases were almost all identified in the south of the country (25 were from Maputo city, 22 from Maputo province and five from Gaza). There was also one case from the central province of Sofala, and one from Nampula, in the north.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,328,858 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 652 of them in the previous 24 hours.

598 of these tests yielded negative results, while the 54 positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,835.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the coronavirus) rose from 3.31 per cent on Wednesday to 8.28 per cent on Thursday.

The Ministry reported no deaths on Thursday, and so the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 2,203.

Three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Thursday, two in Maputo province and one in Gaza, and no new cases were admitted. That left three people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (one each in Inhambane, Gaza and Maputo city). One of these patients is in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

There were 23 full recoveries from Covid-19 on Thursday, all of them in Maputo province. The total number of recoveries now stands at 223,436, which is 98.38 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 161 on Wednesday to 192 on Thursday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 76; Maputo province, 74; Gaza, 19; Inhambane, eight; Cabo Delgado, seven; Nampula, four; Niassa, two; and Sofala, two. There were no active cases in Zambezia, Tete or Manica.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 2,176 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 14,262,070, which is 93.8 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.

15,098,230 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 403,796 have received booster doses.