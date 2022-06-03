Mozambique: Nyusi Claims 'Encouraging Results' in Fight Against Terrorism

Malabo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared in Malabo on Thursday that Mozambique has recorded encouraging results in the struggle against the terrorism which has plagued parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado since October 2017.

"Violent extremism has destroyed social and economic infrastructures, making the development of the country difficult", said Nyusi, during a banquet offered in his honour by his Equatoguinean counterpart, Teodoro Obiang.

In fighting the scourge of terrorism, Mozambique has counted on international solidarity, particularly in the form of military contingents from Rwanda and from countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), added Nyusi.

The goal of international support, he said, is to stabilise security, and to restore and strengthen the authority of the Mozambican state.

Nyusi praised Obiang for hosting the recent extraordinary conference of heads of state and government of the African Union to reflect on the problematic of terrorism and on unconstitutional changes of government on the continent.

At a meeting held earlier in the day with the Mozambican community resident in Equatorial Guinea, Nyusi said the government is restoring public services in areas recovered from the jihadists in the Cabo Delgado districts of Mocimboa da Praia, Quissanga, Muidumbe, Nangade and Macomia.

Electricity, water and mobile phone services are being restored, and people displaced from their homes by the terrorist raids are gradually returning, albeit timidly, he said.

"They are returning freely, due to the normalisation of the situation", Nyusi added. "We are strengthening security in order to repel terrorist incursions".