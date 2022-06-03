Tanzania: Simba-Yanga Mania Goes Commercial

TRADITIONAL derby has been shifted from the pitch to the social media platforms as passionate fans of Young Africans and Simba will compete in a 'Nani Zaidi' campaign to see which side will be depositing more cash than the other.

Under this system, a supporter of either team will be contributing 1000/- or more to any of the three paraded mobile cash transfer options and from there, he or she will be casting the vote and the results will be broadcast daily through Azam TV's Mshikemshike evening sports programme.

In his remarks after the launch of the exercise in Dar es Salaam, Yanga's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mazingiza lauded Azam Media and other partners for coming up with such an innovative idea.

"This is one of the projects you cannot take for granted because it is the first time to happen in the country where you have supporters of two big rival clubs coming under one roof and assist their clubs in monetary terms.

"It does not help to just make noise about the team you love but there is nothing which comes out of your pocket to help the club.

"Yanga started their transformation agenda some time ago and only two to three years ago is when the transformation agenda started to bring attractions aimed at running it professionally and account for every little penny they get into their coffers," he said.

He added that there should not be any confusion because the projects which are happening do not affect those being run by the club saying they are busy engaging in digital transformation of it.