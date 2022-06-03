Tanzania: Simba-Yanga Mania Goes Commercial

3 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TRADITIONAL derby has been shifted from the pitch to the social media platforms as passionate fans of Young Africans and Simba will compete in a 'Nani Zaidi' campaign to see which side will be depositing more cash than the other.

Under this system, a supporter of either team will be contributing 1000/- or more to any of the three paraded mobile cash transfer options and from there, he or she will be casting the vote and the results will be broadcast daily through Azam TV's Mshikemshike evening sports programme.

In his remarks after the launch of the exercise in Dar es Salaam, Yanga's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mazingiza lauded Azam Media and other partners for coming up with such an innovative idea.

"This is one of the projects you cannot take for granted because it is the first time to happen in the country where you have supporters of two big rival clubs coming under one roof and assist their clubs in monetary terms.

"It does not help to just make noise about the team you love but there is nothing which comes out of your pocket to help the club.

"Yanga started their transformation agenda some time ago and only two to three years ago is when the transformation agenda started to bring attractions aimed at running it professionally and account for every little penny they get into their coffers," he said.

He added that there should not be any confusion because the projects which are happening do not affect those being run by the club saying they are busy engaging in digital transformation of it.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X