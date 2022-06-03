Tanzania: Govt to Construct 120m/ - Milk Factory in Mpanda

3 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame

THE government through the Ministry of Livestock and Fishery has a plan to establish a milk processing factory in Katavi costing 120m/-.

The Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fishery Mr Abdallah Ulega made the remark recently here in municipality. This came in awake when more than 50 per cent of 26.5 million litres of milk produced in Katavi region annually are wasted due to lack of modern processing factories and reliable and competitive market.

Available statistics show that more than 5,000 litres of milk are produced daily and sold in the streets. Likewise, country's annual average production of 3.4 million litres of milk but only 75 million litres processed.

He appealed to Tanzanians to drink milk regularly and ensure they also give milk to their children to improve their health status.

"Tanzanians should change attitude and consume more milk... Focus should be on children especially under five who need milk to develop their brains, unfortunately Katavi citizens are among Tanzanians with lowest milk consumption," Mr Ulega said.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recommend a person to consume at least 200 litres of milk annually. Meanwhile Katavi Regional Commissioner (RC) Ms Mwanamvua Mrindoko cautioned people against consuming milk from unknown source instead they should get it from authorized milk processing plants to avoid contracting diseases such as Tuberculosis (TB).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X