Togo: A Butcher disembowels his brother Boucher at the Tsévié slaughterhouse

The facts occurred yesterday Wednesday June 1, 2022 and shocked the populations of Tsévié, in the prefecture of Zio, about 35 km from Lomé.

According to the information of our colleagues from Atlanticinfos, a member of the Global Atlantic Telegram press group, "a butcher, for a story of noise pollution, disemboweled his brother on Wednesday June 1, 2022, at the slaughterhouse. Taken to the Regional Hospital Center (CHR) of Tsévié, the victim, after 45 minutes, succumbed to his injuries, according to the information.

And we continue, "it all started with the music played on bluetooth speaker, the now late X, also a butcher, at the slaughterhouse. According to the information that reached us, his older brother who sharpened the knife for work asked him to lower the decibel of the music, but the latter did not comply. And it was at this moment that another brother came from behind to surround him like an animal that we want to kill before the big brother comes to commit the heinous crime".

The words of a reported resident reveal that "they were together at the slaughterhouse to work. He was playing music with a small bluetooth speaker. His big brother who is sharpening the knife asked him to lower the volume of the music. But he wouldn't comply. As he did not lower the volume of the music, another brother passed behind him to take him like an animal that we want to kill. Nobody knows that she stung their big brother who came with the knife he was sharpening to disembowel her. Unfortunately, those intestines ended up outside. We took him to Tsévié Hospital but he died 45 minutes after his admission.