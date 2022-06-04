Tunisia: Sfax - Project of Active and Intelligent Transport Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — The municipality of Sfax announced Friday at a press briefing, the launch of the project of active and intelligent transport, funded by the European Union (EU), which aims to reduce road traffic congestion in the city and limit the pollution environmental impact of traditional means of transport in the region.

The components of the project, which will be implemented over a four-year period, revolve around transportation planning and the implementation of innovative sustainable transportation programmes.

In particular, it involves the implementation of 7 pioneering programmes, including the installation of a photovoltaic station, the setting up of an intelligent center for the remote management of road traffic, the development of a network of crosswalks, specific bus lanes, bicycle lanes and the launch of an electric bicycle rental project within the framework of the public-private partnership.