Kenya: Ruto Set for Grand City Tour After Presenting Papers to Chebukati

Nairobi — Deputy William Ruto was on Saturday expected to present his credentials to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as he seeks to be cleared to contest in the August 9 presidential election.

Ruto, who will be accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira, MP) and a host of high-ranking UDA party officials, was appointed to meet Wafula Chebukati, the National Returning Officer for the presidential election, at 10am.

Thereafter, Ruto who will be making his first attempt to clinch the presidency will stage a grand tour of the capital with seven campaign stops across the city which will culminate with a major rally at Kamukunji Grounds.

His team has said the country's second in command intends to play by the rules by abandoning State resources, including vehicles assigned to him, aside from his security detail since he retains office until another officer holder is elected and installed.

"The DP has has been using his personal vehicles to campaign and he will continue funding his campaign," Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok who heads Ruto's presidential campaign said.

If his presidential bid sails through, Ruto will make history as the first principal assistant to a Head of State to ascend to the highest office through an election.

IEBC had listed eighteen persons due for clearance out of which two -- Roots Party's George Wajackoyah and Umoja Summit Party's Walter Mong'are -- were cleared by Friday. Eight others had been rejected.

Ruto, seen as the de facto leader of opposition, has been increasing sidelined in government in a fierce onslaught led by his own boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, a leader he passionately campaigned for thrice, twice under the Jubilee Coalition which ascended to power in 2013.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Uhuru-Ruto bromance birthed on December 2, 2012 when the duo led their respective parties TNA and URP in sealing a pre-election deal had faded away and replaced by dramatic public attacks characterized with hate.

The escalating war within the Jubilee Party the two leaders formed after folding their parties and winning over a dozen other political outfits saw Ruto's allies striped of their lucrative positions both in Cabinet and Parliament.

The Deputy President has remained a fierce critic of the 'handshake', a deal sealed between President Kenyatta and Ruto's archrival Raila Odinga in March 2018, often blaming it for Jubilee administration's failure in the second term.

He led his camp in resisting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review process co-led by President Kenyatta and Odinga much to the annoyance of his boss.

In February 2022, Ruto was replaced as the Deputy Party Leader in Jubilee months after being declared persona non grata at the party's headquarters. The party proceeded to unveil Odinga as its preferred presidential candidate.