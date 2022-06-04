Kenya: Linturi Survives Attempt to Lock Him Out of Meru Gubernatorial Race

Nairobi — Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has survived an attempt to bar him from the county's gubernatorial race after securing a favorable ruling by the court.

The High Court sitting in Meru yesterday dismissed a suit challenging Linturi's suitability over his credentials saying the matter being a pre-election dispute falls within the jurisdiction of the electoral commission under Article 88(4)(e) of the Constitution.

Justice Edward Murithi dismissed a similar suit against Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza.

Joseph Kariithi Ben and Dickson Mwenda Kithinji sought the disqualification of Linturi and Mwngaza citing irregular academic papers.

The two will now proceed to meet the County Returning Officer for clearance to run in the gubernatorial race.

Linturi will be seeking to dislodge Governor Kiraitu Murungi of the Devolution Empowerment Party on a UDA ticket, while Mwangaza will contest as an independent candidate.