Kenya: Igathe to Present Papers to IEBC As City Hall Race Shapes Up

Nairobi — Jubilee Party's Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe is expected to present his nomination papers to the County Returning Officer in Kasarani on Saturday, as he seeks clearance to run for the City Hall job.

Igathe, who served as the capital city's second Deputy Governor under Mike Sonko's regime before he resigned over irreconcilable differences with his boss, picked Philip Kaloki as his running mate.

He will be facing Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who will be seeking to capture the seat on a United Democratic Alliance party ticket.

The party led by Deputy President William Ruto unveiled former Absa Bank Chief Operating Officer James Muchiri as Sakaja's running mate.