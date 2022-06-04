Kenya: Igathe to Present Papers to IEBC As City Hall Race Shapes Up

4 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Jubilee Party's Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe is expected to present his nomination papers to the County Returning Officer in Kasarani on Saturday, as he seeks clearance to run for the City Hall job.

Igathe, who served as the capital city's second Deputy Governor under Mike Sonko's regime before he resigned over irreconcilable differences with his boss, picked Philip Kaloki as his running mate.

He will be facing Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who will be seeking to capture the seat on a United Democratic Alliance party ticket.

The party led by Deputy President William Ruto unveiled former Absa Bank Chief Operating Officer James Muchiri as Sakaja's running mate.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X