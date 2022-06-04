Kenya: Dib Bank Opens New Branch in Nairobi CBD

Nairobi — DIB Bank Kenya Limited has today opened a new branch at JKUAT Towers along Banda Street in Nairobi bringing services closer to customers in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

The new branch was inaugurated by DIB Kenya Board Member, Steve Mainda in an event attended by Dubai Islamic Bank Group CEO and Chairman of DIB Bank Kenya, D Adnan Chilwan.

Dubbed 'Banda Street Branch' the new branch is the 6th in the DIB Bank Kenya branch network and the 4th branch in Nairobi.

Speaking during the branch opening, DIB Bank Kenya's MD and CEO Peter Makau expressed delight at the opening of the new branch which will greatly facilitate the Bank's customers.

Makau also highlighted that this new branch is evidence of DIB UAE's long-term commitment to the Kenya market.

"By expanding the Bank's footprint and customer touch points, we aim to bring our banking services to where our customers are to facilitate their convenience. Our presence in the CBD will encourage our plans to be more engaged with our commercial and business banking customers. Our goal is to see that customers are served with utmost convenience, ease and simplicity," said Board Member, Dr. Steve Mainda.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Adnan Chilwan was optimistic that increasing DIB Kenya's branch network is aligned to the Bank's growth agenda, and it will help optimize DIB UAE's long-term plans for Kenya and East Africa.

DIB Bank Kenya marked its 4 years anniversary in 2021 with the commitment and promise to increase its business network in Kenya to continue supporting and meeting the banking needs of customers and the opening of this branch evidence that long term commitment.